‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Spills Out Of Sexy Orange Bikini In New Photos

Haley Kalil is rocking yet another skimpy bikini on Instagram and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Tuesday, June 18, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her account on the social media platform to add a new steamy shot to her page that is seriously bringing some heat. In the post, Haley included not one but two sexy snaps of her flaunting her famous curves in a bright orange two-piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The first snap captured the 26-year-old with a huge smile on her face, bending at the hips to give the most revealing glimpse possible at the insane cleavage her tiny top put on display. The model almost appeared to be mid-shimmy, and spilled out of the triangle style number that barely contained her voluptuous assets.

Her second photo offered a look at the backside of her bikini that hardly offered any coverage to her impressive physique. The bombshell’s high-waisted bottoms put her curvy booty on display almost in its entirety thanks to its cheeky cut and flaunted even more skin through two sexy cutouts at the hip that were accented with gold studs.

Haley accessorized her summer look with a pair of trendy black cat eye sunglasses that protected her eyes from the golden rays of the sun that shone down on her and offered a natural spotlight. She also sported a pair of tortoise hoop earrings that peeked out from underneath her signature red tresses, which she wore down to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie showered her with love for the latest risque display on her page. At the time of this writing, Haley’s newest upload has already raked in nearly 1,500 likes after just 20 minutes of going live on the platform. Several of her followers took to the comments section of the post as well, where they piled on compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said that Haley was “perfection.”

Loading...

Recently, Haley has been lending her modeling talents beyond the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which she has been featured in for the last two years. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the model shared a sizzling snap to her Instagram account this weekend from a new campaign with the lingerie brand Journelle. The photo captured Haley leaving very little to the imagination in a barely-there black lace bodysuit that drove her thousands of followers absolutely wild.