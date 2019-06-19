Kate Middleton Goes Under Cover At The Royal Ascot While Meghan Markle Goes Missing

Kate Middleton enjoyed special service during the first day of the Royal Ascot as her husband, Prince William, covered his bride with a sturdy umbrella. It was raining but it wasn’t pouring as the bulk of Britain’s Royal Family joined the Duchess of Cambridge for the Queen of England’s favorite annual event.

Nearly the entire clan was there at this historical gathering that dates back to 1911 except two important royals: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Although Meghan was reportedly still on maternity leave after giving birth to baby Archie last month, Prince Harry was not on paternity leave.

That said, many news outlets, including News Australia, believe that Middleton and Markle have been “in a rift” that includes husbands and brothers, William and Harry.

According to The Inquisitr, the rift began to show itself not long after Meghan and Harry married last year.

So far, nobody in an official capacity has spoken about this rumored squabble. However, a number of pundits are quick to point out that something continues to be wrong in this corner of the entitled world belonging to the British monarchy.

Still, the show went on as usual during this year’s Royal Ascot. Swell vintage carriages carrying the royals — including Kate who sat next to Camilla during the ride — took to the inner circle to look at and study the day’s contenders. Queen Elizabeth, seen below, happily conversed with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during this fancy gathering.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Loading...

Her Majesty was wearing a soft blue jacket paired with stark white gloves. She was in fine form at Royal Ascot, a time considered to be ideal for getting all gussied up in fashionable garb. Prince William mirrored his grandmother’s color choice of the moment by putting on a vest underneath his tails so he would match his dad’s mom.

Meanwhile, Kate was also matching Her Majesty. She had on a charming Elie Saab dress featuring a sheer Swiss dot fabric and a “pussy bow” in front, all of which was powder blue. Her matching headwear was augmented by a blue flower in an elliptical hat that was created by Philip Treacy, reported The Standard.

As if to set this chic ensemble apart from all the others who came to be part of the first day of the five day racing event, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a sparkly silver clutch to carry. She also wore equally sparkly silver heels that were nothing short of sexy.

And so, on the biggest day of the horse racing calendar, Kate Middleton was definitely on point while wearing her cornflower blue designer garb while Meghan Markle was not part of the picture at all.