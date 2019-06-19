Paris Hilton Flaunts World-Famous Body In Latex Lingerie, Cuffs & Boots

Paris Hilton will always turn heads. The heiress and reality star has built her career on a Barbie-like image and a killer body – her latest Instagram update seems to be harnessing both.

On June 18, Paris updated her account. The post showed the 38-year-old in still photo form, although elements of the image had been edited to include some movement. Paris was lying on ripple-effect waters – a beachy backdrop with a rainbow and animated butterflies added plenty of atmosphere. Paris was the post’s focal point, though. The Simple Life star was reclining on her side in impossibly tiny lingerie – the latex bra and panties set definitely brought out Paris’ world-famous curves.

While Hilton’s strappy blue bra sent fans the star’s cleavage, space between it and the matching briefs showcased Paris’ taut abs. Likewise on show were the socialite and DJ’s toned thighs, curvy hips, and signature glam. The latter came in the form of Paris’ trademark platinum-blonde hair and girly makeup.

Of course, it isn’t an update from Paris without a designer injection. The blonde had opted for accessorizing wrist cuffs from luxury French designer Chanel. They matched boots that seemed to be rising to Paris’ knees. While this celebrity didn’t look at the camera, her update today more than raked in the engagement.

“Iconic,” one fan wrote.

“Travelling 250 days a year and always working you are such a boss” another user wrote.

Paris had, indeed, referenced time off in her caption. In fact, the star appeared to have suggested that one should fabricate an existence that doesn’t need holidays. Not all of Paris’ fans seemed convinced that they could recreate it, though.

“We trying out here!!” was one response.

This glitz-loving sensation has been rocking the luxury lifestyle for decades. Raised in wealth amid the Hilton family and its hotel ownerships, Paris grew up surrounded by the finer things in life. A penchant for designer goods and a refined way of living has never been something Paris has hidden. That said, this girl more than earns her cash. With best-selling fragrances, endorsements, reality television shows, and a sky-rocketing DJ career, Paris now comes as a self-sufficient woman. She has also made headway as a recorded artist.

Paris has recently made headlines for both her music and her friendship with Kim Kardashian. “My Best Friend’s *ss” is the newly-released single from Paris that features the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in its video. The two moguls have been friends for decades – they remain close to this day.

Paris has 10.9 million Instagram followers.