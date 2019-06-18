18-Year-Old Bikini Model Tarsha Whitmore Sends Instagram Braless Cleavage On Thailand Vacation

Tarsha Whitmore is fast rising as Instagram’s bikini queen. The 18-year-old social media sensation is known for her year-round tan and bikini-ready body, as are the tiny swim pieces she uses to showcase both.

Tarsha’s June 18 update comes straight from Phuket, Thailand. The sultry-eyed blonde might not be sending out her signature two-pieces, but her sexy white dress is causing a stir. Today’s snap shows the Australian standing in a doorway –a freestanding bathtub amid pebbled flooring suggests Tarsha might be in a luxury hotel. She’s been snapped in a cleavage-flaunting mini dress, although the white number is classy. It does, however, appear to be showing the model in a braless scenario.

Gazing right at the camera with her deep brown eyes, Tarsha is looking sensual, feminine, and all-around gorgeous. The dress’ whites are perfectly contrasting her tan skin. String details around the bust are enhancing Tarsha’s assets, but not excessively so. In short, it looks like Whitmore has nailed her indoor style with the same precision that she does her bikinis.

Fans are loving the look.

“Need,” one wrote.

“Looking good baby” was another comment.

Tarsha had taken to her caption to suggest feeling that her face was infant-like. Given her sex appeal though, fans seem to be thinking that Tarsha looks every inch the grown-up woman.

As one of Instagram’s youngest sensations, Tarsha comes with youth on her side. The Inquisitr reported Tarsha’s 18 years yesterday. Likewise mentioned were Tarsha’s Thailand travels. The model seems to have chosen exotic and picture-perfect beaches for her trip.

Carefree as the travels of Instagram models may seem, they can come with an agenda. For Tarsha’s current Thai travels, that agenda seems to come as a promotional one. The beauty sent a shout-out to Oh Polly two days ago. The bikini snap (seen above) showed Tarsha kneeling on sands amid lapping crystal waters. While Tarsha may well have been enjoying a vacation on her own watch, her work as a social media influencer continues. Her bio introduces her ambassador status with the affordable clothing brand.

With her sensational curves, unique beauty, and fit frame, why Oh Polly has chosen Whitmore comes as a no-brainer. Brands such as Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing are known for collaborating with Instagram’s micro-influencers. While Tarsha’s 468,000 followers may feel relatively modest, they are fast accumulating.

Tarsha may now have returned from her vacation. Given that her caption two days ago mentioned returning “home,” the model is likely back in her native Australia. Fans wishing to see more of Tarsha should follow her on Instagram.