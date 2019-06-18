Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding: Will John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Be In Attendance?

The couple could make a cameo during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8.

Could John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen be seen in cameo roles during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules?

Less than two weeks before series stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are set to go married in an on-camera wedding for the show, the model and longtime Bravo fan has confirmed that she and her musician husband have received invitations for the June 29 event.

Unfortunately for fans, Teigen admitted that she isn’t yet sure if she and Legend will be making the trip to Kentucky for Taylor and Cartwright’s nuptials. In fact, when Teigen brought up the idea of attending the ceremony during the Cannes Lions Twitter panel, Legend seemed confused about what she was talking about.

“I asked you about this,” Teigen explained, according to a June 18 report from Page Six. “Oh no, this is going to be a thing now. We’re going to fight about this later. We were invited … I need Meemaw’s Beer Cheese! I would absolutely go and I would live-tweet it. I don’t know if they’d allow it. I mean they’re very high-profile.”

As fans of Teigen well know, she’s a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules and frequently tweets about the new episodes. She’s even paid a visit to TomTom, which was opened by the series stars, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, last summer.

While Teigen, as a fan of the show, would certainly love to attend Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding after watching their relationship play out over the past few years, it’s hard to say if Legend would be on board or not. After all, he and Teigen don’t appear to have a personal relationship with Taylor and Cartwright.

Throughout the past several years, Taylor and Cartwright have gone through a number of ups and downs but last summer, one year after Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright, the couple became engaged and months later, the moment was featured in the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Following Taylor’s proposal, he and Cartwright began planning for their big day, as well as the exciting events that came beforehand, including her bridal showers and their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Most recently, amid filming on the eighth season, Taylor and Cartwright were seen enjoying a joint bachelor/bachelorette trip to Miami, Florida with several of their co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, and Scheana Marie.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air later this year on Bravo TV.