‘Game Of Thrones’: With Lena Headey Not Happy With Cersei Lannister’s Fate, Fans Imagine A Better Ending

After Lena Headey speaks out about Cersei's fate, fans re-imagine a better ending as they wait in hope things will be different in the book series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all of the episodes in Season 8 and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the final season of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister’s storyline came to its conclusion. After being the resident baddie for so long, many fans were disappointed with how this character’s story finished up. In fact, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has now been revealed that even the actress who played Cersei, Lena Headey, was disappointed with how the story ended for her character.

Throughout the entirety of Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister always maintained her objective. She wanted power, whether it be by marrying a king, controlling her sons as they ruled, or ruling in her own stead after they had died. However, Season 8 saw Cersei lose her power and die as a result of a building collapsing on her. Her brother, and lover, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), died alongside her as Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) remaining dragon caused destruction in King’s Landing in the penultimate episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, titled “The Bells.”

Helen Sloan / HBO

Many fans of Game of Thrones were disappointed with Cersei’s death. After all of the conflict the character had caused, viewers wanted Cersei to die a terrible death. To have her crushed by falling rocks seemed anticlimactic — something that Lena Headey also agrees with.

When asked by The Guardian what she would say to the show’s creators, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, if she got a chance to sit down and discuss her character with them, she was very clear in what she would like.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” Headey replied.

“Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted.”

While Headey was not particularly happy with Cersei’s fate, she could understand that no matter what direction the show’s creators went, they could never have made everyone happy with the final season’s outcome in Game of Thrones.

“But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Since Season 8 of Game of Thrones ended, fans have been devising more intricate ways in which the character they loved to hate should have died. And, there have been some pretty creative suggestions since Cersei’s death occurred in Episode 5.

This scene here is how Cersei should have died: Walking through the Red Keep completely unfazed while it literally explodes into a million pieces around her, Sept-of-Baelor-destruction music playing, meeting Jaime at the end right before they're both destroyed by dragon-fire pic.twitter.com/Qxf7ZHmqFZ — Edd (@Edwardpbains) May 14, 2019

Some fans of the series felt Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) should have gotten a chance to finally scrub Cersei from her list.

“Extremely disappointed in how Cersei died,” another Game of Thrones fan tweeted. “Her death should have been by the hand of Arya.”

More recently, another fan wanted Cersei to go out in the same way Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killed Daenerys. In this scenario, Jon would be replaced by Jaime as he stabbed his sister, Cersei.

Loading...

Yet another saw the perfect opportunity with Cersei wanting the Golden Company to present with elephants as the means in which this character should die.

“Trampled by elephants, that’s how Cersei should have died,” they responded on Twitter.

While fans, along with Lena Headey, are not happy with Cersei’s fate, there is the possibility that this character will get a more fitting death in the book series on which Game of Thrones is based, according to Screen Rant.

With the Valonquar theory pretty much blown out of the water in the TV series, there is the hope this prophecy, that sees Cersei die at the hands of a brother, will play out more definitely in the books. After all, in the TV series, the part of this prophecy that saw Cersei killed by what is believed to be one of her siblings, was not included with the original prophecy mentioned by Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May) in the Season 5 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. However, it is featured more heavily in the book series, so the potential is there that George R. R. Martin will make Cersei’s death play out entirely different when he releases the final two books in his series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

Of course, fans will likely have a very long wait to find out Cersei’s ultimate book fate as Martin is still in the process of writing the second to last book in this series.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.