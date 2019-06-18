Alexina Graham Goes Topless To Wish Fans ‘Sweet Dreams’ In Sizzling New Photo

Alexina Graham is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram upload, but her followers don’t seem to mind.

On Tuesday, June 18, the newly-minted Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform to share an eye-popping new photo that is sending temperatures soaring. The upload contained two photos of Alexina striking different poses, edited together to become one single post.

In the snaps, the 29-year-old is wearing nothing but a pair of sexy, strappy panties, leaving the rest of her incredible figure completely exposed. Alexina’s pose on the right captured her with her curvaceous backside to the camera, turning her head over her shoulder to stare it down with a sultry look. Her hot pink Victoria’s Secret panties hardly covered her curvy booty thanks to their cheeky design, while two thin straps criss-crossed at the small of her bare back to accentuate her trim waist.

On the right side of the upload was another photo of Alexina in the same NSFW ensemble, this time offering a frontal view of the model. The British beauty expertly posed with her arms in front of her completely bare chest to cover most of her voluptuous bosom, though a small glimpse of cleavage was still within eyesight. The high-cut nature of her sexy lingerie again flaunted her dangerous curves and toned legs, while the thick criss-crossed ribbons drew attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Aiding in the coverage of her bare body was the bombshell’s long, red hair. Her locks were worn down in loose waves that cascaded down her back, while some tresses fell in front of her shoulders and down in front of her topless chest. She also sported a glamorous makeup look that featured a dusting of blush and shimmering highlighter on her cheeks, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

It didn’t take long for fans to show some love for Alexina’s risque new upload. At the time of this writing, the steamy post has already racked up nearly 19,000 likes after just two hours of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection in two photos,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You are the best kind of angel,” commented a third.

Alexina has been working with Victoria’s Secret since 2017 when she walked in her first fashion show for the brand. The following year she took to the catwalk again, and in 2019 officially earned her wings to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.