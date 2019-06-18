Denise Richards And Husband Aaron Phypers Venture Back To Malibu Home After Woolsey Fire On ‘RHOBH’

Did they have any damage?

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, will be seen driving back to their Malibu, California home during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a sneak peek at the June 18 episode of the Bravo TV reality show show, Richards tells Phypers they are “so lucky” they got their family out of the area before the Woolsey fires ravaged their neighborhood.

“The fear of trying to get out of Malibu, no one knows unless they were sitting there. The fire was coming so fast and I’ve never been in that situation where I felt so trapped and couldn’t get out,” Richards recalled in a cast confessional.

While Richards told her husband she didn’t think they’d be able to return to their beach home very soon, their property wasn’t damaged at all by the fires. Instead, their street simply accumulated tons of “soot” and a bad odor. Meanwhile, just across the street, homes were completely destroyed.

As fans saw during an earlier episode of the show, Grammer, who also lives in Malibu, California, completely lost her mansion and was forced to begin living in a trailer with her husband and family in the months that followed. On Instagram, Grammer shared several photos of the damage done to her home and revealed that only a small number of things were salvaged.

Back in November, when the wildfires were rolling through the hills of Los Angeles, Richards chronicled her family’s journey and shared a number of photos and videos from the hotels where they were staying as they continued to be kept out of Malibu. Then, after renting a $17,000-per-month home nearby, Richards was again forced to relocated after experiencing a flood in the home.

As a report from The Daily Dish revealed months ago, Richards revealed news of the home’s flood in an Instagram post after coming across some less-than-flattering photos of herself taken by paparazzi in the area.

“Why can’t the paparazzi ever take pictures of me when I have make up on and my hairdo done?!? And dressed ‘nice’ instead of me being disheveled packing our house up to move after it’s been flooded,” she wrote.

Richards married Phypers on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this season after over a year of dating.

To see more of Richards, Phypers, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.