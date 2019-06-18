Tennessee DUI Suspect Allegedly Hit A Pedestrian, Drove With His Severed Torso In The Passenger Seat

Dorrae Debrice Johnson reportedly told police he knew he was 'a bit blitzed.'

A Tennessee man allegedly killed a pedestrian while driving drunk, and then put the pedestrian’s severed torso in the passenger seat of his car, Knoxville’s WVLT-TV reports.

Dorrae Johnson, 29, allegedly admitted to police that he knew he was “a bit blitzed” when he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence. Police first noticed him allegedly swerving in and out of traffic on a Knoxville-area interstate. When an officer attempted to stop him, Johnson allegedly yelled out the window that he “had to get home” and then sped off from the traffic stop.

Police gave chase, and the suspect allegedly sped up to an exit ramp and went the wrong way down a city street, jumping a curb and blowing out a tire in the process. He then allegedly hit a pedestrian before striking a utility pole and then jumping out of his car and trying to run away. After a brief foot chase, Johnson was apprehended.

“(The Chevrolet) continued traveling in the eastbound lanes onto a concrete sidewalk and struck and killed a pedestrian near the fog line near the eastbound lane of travel,” says a police report.

Johnson allegedly told police that he had been drinking tequila, although he wouldn’t say much. He also allegedly admitted that he was “blitzed.”

When an officer went back to Johnson’s car, he or she made a gruesome discovery: on the floorboard of the passenger seat was the top half a severed human torso. A few blocks away, at the scene of the impact that killed the pedestrian, was the lower half of his or here severed torso.

According to St. Louis’ KSDK-TV, the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Darryl Butler. Butler had been homeless, but just three weeks prior to being struck and killed by a drunk driver, he had been able to move into his own apartment thanks to the help from an area ministry.

Butler’s son, Marq, describes his father as a “godly man.” “He just didn’t deserve this,” Marq said of his father. Marq also said that he forgives the man who allegedly killed his father.

“I forgive the guy that did this to my dad with 100 percent of my body. Everything that’s within me, I forgive him. Just please, tell everybody and tell them that my dad said he forgives them too, please,” he said.

Johnson faces charges of vehicular homicide, evading arrest, and driving with a revoked license. He has a lengthy rap sheet that includes a 2017 DUI arrest.