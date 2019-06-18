Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Famous Figure In Minuscule Red Bikini In Triple Instagram Update

Candice Swanepoel’s incredible bikini body is all over Instagram again, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, June 18, the Instagram page of the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s popular swimwear account, Tropic of C, uploaded a series of three photos showing the babe touting her famous figure in a red hot look that is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The triple Instagram update included sizzling snaps shot from a variety of angles that allowed for every inch of Candice’s sexy red Zanzibar bikini and flawless physique to be put on display, driving her fans absolutely wild.

The first photo in the set of uploads caught the South African bombshell from behind, turning her head over her shoulder to peer at the camera through her trendy red sunglasses. The model lounged by the pool in the strappy number from her brand that left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety thanks to the cheeky cut of her bikini bottoms.

The second upload showed a behind-the-scenes look at one of Candice’s many photoshoots for her clothing line. Grabbing on to a small tree branch, the blonde bombshell balanced on top of a fallen log while wearing the same minuscule two-piece, leaving very little to the imagination. In front of her was photographer Eduardo Bravin, who held his camera up close to his eyes in order to snap the perfect photo of his muse.

In the third and final post of the series, Candice was again caught lounging by the pool in her strappy bikini. The camera appeared to be high above the model as she basked in the sun, getting a full-length shot of the stunner and every inch of her bronzed skin. The shot gave a clear view of her insanely tiny triangle-style swim top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, as well as her washboard abs and flat midsection.

Fans of the catwalk queen were not shy about showing their love for all three of the steamy new uploads to the Tropic of C feed. At the time of this writing, the set of posts have collectively racked up more than 10,000 likes and dozens of comments complimenting Candice’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Exquisite,” one fan commented under one of the photos, while another said she was “absolutely perfect.”

Loading...

“Wow. The most beautiful girl on earth,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the Victoria’s Secret model wowed her fans with another steamy bikini shot that got pulses racing. Sitting on the beach, Candice flaunted her dangerous curves in a skimpy white two-piece from her brand that sent her fans into a frenzy.