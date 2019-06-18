Ashanti Shows Off Bodacious Curves In Sparkly Pink String Bikini

Ashanti turned up the heat on Instagram Tuesday when she uploaded a picture of herself rocking a sparkly pink bikini which gave her followers a great view of her ample curves. Based on the caption, it looks like the photo was taken while the singer was in Las Vegas and she also hinted that the swimsuit she’s wearing will be part of her upcoming collection for Pretty Little Thing. Ashanti posted a second photo of herself wearing the same swimsuit with the caption, “Wait till you see mine #comingsoonJuly1.”

In her initial announcement about the collection launch, she said that it will be released on July 1.

As Page Six reported, the photo shoot for the fashion collaboration happened in The Florida Keys. In one of the behind the scenes photos, you can see the R&B songstress rocking a bright blue metallic bikini with a pair of frilled chaps. In another, she’s wearing a neon green string bikini with a crisscross detail. In the other photos, she’s wearing two-piece patterned swimsuits, one in a neutral brown and the other in bright pink.

But Page Six did not publish any photos of Ashanti wearing the pink bikini she showed off today on Instagram.

Ashanti has quite a few swimsuit pictures on her page. She previously posted a series of shots where she’s in a hot tub and wearing a brown crochet bikini embellished with gemstones. As ABC News Radio reported, these photos were posted to promote the video for her new song with Afrobeats artiste Willie X.O., “Early In The Morning.” The video was shot in Phuket Thailand, and as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti has shared a couple more seductive photos from that exotic location as well.

As People Magazine reports, Ashanti has been working on a new album. She also plans to put out a joint album with her longtime musical collaborator, Ja Rule.

“We have some shows together,” she said of their current projects. ‘He’s definitely gonna be working on stuff and we’re gonna be doing some stuff together as well… We’re still on the path to dropping a joint album. I think that should be kind of cool, too.”

She also dropped hints about what she’ll be singing about in her solo album during an interview with iHeart Radio last year.

“I feel like I have a lot to say…” she said. “But there are so many things that have happened from the last time I put music out, so there are a lot of things to say. Especially with what’s going on in the music industry and just the world, period. So, yeah, I have some stuff to say.”