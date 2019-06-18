Justin Bieber’s Underwear Thief Revealed

Justin Bieber is often photographed flashing his underwear. The 25-year-old has fronted campaigns for Calvin Klein’s underwear – snaps of the “Sorry” singer in low-slung jeans baring his underpants are frequent. June 18 brings different underwear-related news for the star, though.

As Page Six reports, Justin once had his underwear stolen by Zach Galifianakis. The 49-year-old Comedy Central Presents star has appeared on David Letterman’s My Guest Needs No Introduction. The Netflix show appears to have brought out a confession from Zach. As Page Six reports, Bieber appeared on Galifianakis’s talk show back in 2014. The comedian revealed needing to take a shower in Justin’s trailer. Zach’s words explained the situation.

“I had to change clothes … I got into his trailer to get this stuff off of me. I didn’t have any underwear so I see a pair of underwear in the corner. I needed a pair of underwear … I put ’em on.”

Zach then appeared to have given the act some thought.

“Then I started thinking about it. [On] a lot of levels it’s wrong,” he said.

Letterman seemed to find the story hilarious. The 72-year-old talk show host did, however, launch a debate over whether the theft was “creepy.” Zach then admitted that Bieber’s underwear had taken on a family deal.

“I took the underwear. Years pass, and I had taken the underwear with me … because I have nieces.”

Letterman didn’t seem too impressed with the words.

Loading...

Talk show hosts have a way of getting their guests talking. The most-skilled ones bring out celebrities’ most embarrassing secrets. Ellen DeGeneres is known for doing just this. The latest reveal from Zach might not have been a result of DeGeneres’ world-famous probing, but Letterman appeared to have achieved the same effect.

Bieber is now a global superstar. The singer has risen from floppy-haired teen icon to pop mega-face. His 2018 marriage to model Hailey Baldwin remains a major headline-maker. The two are now a power couple. Their street appearances are endlessly papped. Their Instagram snaps come with public displays of affection. Justin might remain a major music face, but he joins other celebrities in the entrepreneurial realm – Justin’s Drew House clothing line has proven immensely popular.

While Justin’s low-slung pants and visible underwear might be on-trend, fans have yet to see the star forego underpants completely. With Bieber’s explosive net worth though, he can likely afford new purchases should any of his clothing items go missing. Given Zach’s latest admission, it would seem that spare underwear is a necessity.