Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Stems In Beautiful Blush Pink Dress

Is there anything that Julianne Hough doesn’t look good in?

As fans know, the America’s Got Talent judge is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to her legion of Instagram followers. Whether she is rocking a swimsuit or a dress, Hough always looks amazing in every outfit that she wears. In the most recent photo posted for her 4 million-plus followers, Hough poses on a balcony and looks absolutely breathtaking.

In the snapshot, the blonde-haired beauty stands on her hotel balcony in Cannes, France. She is all smiles for the snapshot, looking down at the ground and showing all of her pearly whites for the camera. She wears her short locks down and slightly waved and appears to be wearing minimal makeup while covering her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

The 30-year-old puts one hand on the back of the railing and the other on the bottom of her dress, which is flowing in the wind. The gorgeous outfit features buttons on the top and cinches at the waist before flowing out on the bottom. The sleeves of the dress are short and sheer and hit just below the singer’s elbow. In the shot, fans are also treated to a glimpse of Hough’s toned and tanned legs — something that the beauty has become known for over the years.

Since the post went live on her account, Julianne has earned a lot of attention from fans, amassing over 32,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how beautiful the television judge looks while countless others commented on her stunning outfit.

“Beauty that cannot be measured in megapixels,” one follower wrote with a series of heart emojis.

“You look absolutely stunning as always @juleshough and I love your outfit so much and have a great time with love from the UK,” another user chimed in.

“Why u don’t have a Baby. Ur sooooo cute,” one more fan commented.

Last month, the former Dancing With the Stars pro opened up about her role on AGT in an interview with HollywoodLife. She shared that it’s important for her to make acts feel welcomed and supported when they walk on stage because she knows what it’s like to perform in front of a crowd.

“That they know I have been in their shoes and I know what they feel like and I know what it feels like to be rejected. So immediately I want them to know that I want to give them a shot and so I give that.”

She also shared that she likes to give constructive criticism so the contestants have something to work on if they don’t make it on the show.