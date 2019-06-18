UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Wears Nothing Under Open Gold Shirt

Arianny Celeste is heating up Instagram today with her most recent post. On Tuesday, the model — best known for being a UFC ring girl — took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sassy and sexy snapshot of herself in an open top that leaves very little to the imagination, to the delight of her fans.

In the photo in question, the 33-year-old stunner is sitting in what looks to be a wooden chair as she rocks a stunning metallic gold shirt, which she left unbuttoned at the front, showing off quite a bit of her chest and stomach. However, the front of the long-sleeved top is strategically positioned as to cover herself up and censor the photo, keeping it Instagram-friendly. According to the tag the Las Vegas native included with her post, the top she is donning is from Revolve.

The model teamed her top with a pair of black pleather shorts that sit low on her frame and feature a string detail on the side that crisscrosses vertically along the thigh area. As noted by the post’s tag, the shorts are courtesy of MESHKI.

Celeste is leaning her torso forward slightly, which further accentuates her busty physique and highlights the natures curves of her body.

Celeste is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side in a dramatic style and down as it cascades in natural waves that falls over her left shoulder. On her face, the model is wearing a golden brown smokey eye that matches the tone of the photo as well as her shirt. Celeste is looking at the camera straight-on with a fierce gaze and her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way. She accessorized her look with dangling gold earring that adds extra shine to the shot, captured by photographer Mark Sacro.

The post, which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 12,600 likes and over 185 comments within about four hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the UFC bombshell took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sultry picture, sharing their admiration for her beauty and leaving a series of emoji behind — particularly hearts and fire.

“So beautiful. And hot,” one user raved.

“Rebel on another level,” another one chimed in.

“Oooooo baddie alert,” another fan added, following the message with a series of fire emoji.