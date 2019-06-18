Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Joke Gets Super Awkward, Ray-J’s Wife Reacts

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape with Ray J is over 15 years old. The rapper and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appear to have moved past the 2003-circulated tape – last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards brought the history back, though.

As Hollywood Life reports on June 18, a joke regarding the sex tape was not well-received by Ray J’s wife Princess Love. The event was hosted by Zachary Levi. The 38-year-old started out by singling out an audience member as “America’s sweetheart.” He was referring to actress Sandra Bullock. The reference to the Ocean’s 8 actress appeared to be the build-up, though, as Levi continued by mentioning Ray J.

“And, of course, America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop, is here. Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman.”

As Hollywood Life reports, Princess’ reaction was caught on camera. She was stated as cracking a “slight smile” before using both hands to display the middle finger. The media outlet also reported a “groan” from the audience.

The joke quickly started trending on Twitter. As Cosmopolitan reports, the platform’s users took to memes and gifs to reflect the awkwardness. GIFs showing Friends‘ Chandler Bing and The Office‘s Michael Scott characters were used.

“Did not have to shade Ray J like that,” one user wrote.

Kim appears to have done well in putting the past behind her. The 38-year-old might have come with a seedy reputation back in 2003, but her status now could not be farther from her former days. The KKW Beauty founder is now a respected mother of four, a much-envied fitness icon, and arguably one of the savviest businesswomen in Hollywood. Her marriage to Kanye West has now reached the 5-year mark. Together, the couple share North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who was born in May.

Kim has spoken about the tape, though. As The Independent reports, the star opened up regarding the subject last year.

“I thought that for Paris [Hilton, whose own sex tape was released in 2004], it was explosive and a super lot of attention for her too, in a positive way. But once you go through it and you have those conversations with your parents and grandparents and everyone that you’d be really embarrassed about it with, I think you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, we’re dealing with this legally, and it’s time to move on.'”

Kim does not appear to have made a statement regarding last night’s joke. Clearly, though, Ray J’s wife didn’t appreciate it.