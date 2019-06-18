Bella Thorne Goes Braless Under Revealing White Dress In Racy New Photo

Bella Thorne likes to bring the heat on Instagram with racy and real photos in different outfits, priding herself in not altering her shots. On Tuesday, the model, singer, and actress took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in a plunging white dress that puts her figure on full display.

In this particular photo, the 21-year-old is sitting back on the edge of a couch with her legs stretched forward while wearing the short dress that is rolled up onto her thighs given her position, which leaves almost nothing to the imagination. Those who wish to take a look at the NSFW picture can do so on her Instagram page.

The dress also features a plunging neckline that dips into her chest all the way to her stomach, leaving quite a lot of cleavage on display. As the stylist tagged in the post, Mikiel Benyamin, pointed out in the comments section, the dress Thorne is wearing is from Jacquemus. Thorne also used the opportunity to point out the two tattoos she has on her right leg. They appear to consist of two delicate writings, though they are hard to read in the photo. As Thorne indicated via one of the tags in her post, her tats are the work of Winter Stone.

The Florida native accessorized her look with a series of silver necklaces, including a cross pendant.

The post, which Thorne shared with her almost 20 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 168,000 likes and over 1,500 comments within about an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the daring celebrity, while also praising her beauty.

“A painter can’t paint you because he will be mesmerized by your beauty,” one user wrote, referring to Thorne’s caption.

“[W]hen I look at your photos I lose self-esteem,” another fan chimed in.

“Queeeeeen,” yet a third user added.

Thorne recently made headlines for deciding to post her own private photos after she was reportedly threatened by a hacker, as Paper magazine recently reported. The former Disney actress took to Twitter to share the message exchange she had with the alleged hacker, which includes the photos used by the hacker.

“For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes, ” she wrote, as reported by Paper magazine. “I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see. He has sent me multiple nude photos of other celebs, he won’t stop with me or them, he’ll just keep going.”