Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Flo Come To An Agreement

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 18 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have an enlightening conversation. At one point, these ladies thought that they would never see each other again, but now it appears as if they will be in each other’s lives forever.

As far as everyone is concerned, Flo is Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. She signed over her rights to Steffy when she gave her up for adoption. Steffy wanted to adopt a child so that Kelly (Zoe Pennington) could have a sibling who was close in age to her. She wanted Kelly to have a similar childhood to the one that she shared with her twin sister and pursued adoption to make this possible.

Ironically, Steffy’s wish has been granted. Phoebe and Kelly will always share a special bond and it has nothing to do with the adoption. Flo knows that Kelly and Phoebe are in fact biological half-sisters. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is Phoebe’s father even though he does not know that the little girl is his own.

Steffy and Liam had planned to go on a picnic, per She Knows Soaps. At the last moment, Liam shared that he had invited Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to go along with them. Initially, Steffy was hesitant about meeting Flo again. However, Liam soon convinced her to meet up with the former croupier.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo gets emotional at Steffy and Liam’s house. pic.twitter.com/EDciq3AKJK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 18, 2019

When Flo and Wyatt arrived at the cliff house, Flo seemed to feel nervous. Steffy thanked her for giving up Phoebe, while Liam promised that he would always treat the baby as his own. Flo became tearful and everyone assumed that it was because she was still emotional about the adoption. However, B&B viewers know that she was feeling guilty for lying to all of them.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Steffy and Flo will push through the awkwardness. Much to Liam and Wyatt’s delight, they will soon find that they have common ground in Phoebe. Both will agree that Phoebe is definitely a Logan, albeit for different reasons. While Steffy may see certain Logan characteristics in the little girl, Flo sees Phoebe differently. She may notice that the little girl has many traits from her mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.