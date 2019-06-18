Nina Agdal Flaunts Killer Figure In Dreamy Pink Bikini

Like a lot of folks, Nina Agdal also seems to struggle on Tuesdays, when the week has just started and the weekend looks like a faraway destination. To counter that feeling, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of herself enjoying some fun time in a paradisiacal beach with a bikini that puts her envy-inducing physique on full display.

In this particular snapshot, the Danish bombshell is standing on the white sands of a beach as she rocks a light pink two-piece bikini that consists of a top which ties at the front and boasts two short sleeves, making it look more like a crop top than a bikini top. It features a plunging neckline that dips deep into her chest, leaving quite a bit of cleavage on display. Agdal teams her top with a matching bikini bottom that sits low on her frame, accentuating the contrast between her waist and hips and putting her hourglass figure in full evidence.

While she didn’t include any tags with her post, the model previously shared an Instagram photo of herself in this same suit, in which she indicated that it is from Solid & Striped. The model completed her look with a pair of mirrored sunglasses from Privé Revaux, according to the older photo, in light pink, matching the color of her bikini.

In Tuesday’s photo, the 27-year-old model is posing with her thighs pressed together in a way that enhances the natural curves of her body, while taking both of her hands to her head, grabbing some of her hair. The model smiles big for the camera with her head tilted back, facing the sun. She wears her dark blonde hair slicked back and down in large, natural waves that fall onto her back.

The post, which Agdal shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 30,000 likes and more than 160 comments within just a few minutes of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her killer figure and share their admiration for the Hillerød native.

“Babe of the year,” one user raved.

“Gorgeous, love the swimmy!” another user chimed in.

“[T]he most beautiful woman in the world,” yet a third one offered, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

Fans wishing to see more of Agdal should follow her on Instagram.