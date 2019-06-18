Sophie Turner ‘So Down’ To Play Boy George On Screen

Now that her time playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones is officially done, British bombshell Sophie Turner will have a lot more time on her hands to pursue other projects. She’s already tackled a few, including the role of Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix, but there’s potentially another person she may play on screen — real life musical legend Boy George. At least, if director Sacha Gervasi gets his way. Gervasi is the talented force behind movies like Dinner With Herve and Hitchcock, and as Vulture reports, he’s rumoured to be developing a biopic on Boy George and his band Culture Club.

Casting actors and actresses to play real-life people is difficult enough, especially if the person in question is still alive. It takes a different set of skills to bring someone’s distinct mannerisms to life on screen than it does to come up with a character from the written page. Gervasi has someone in mind to play the iconic Boy George on screen, though — Sophie Turner herself.

As Vulture reported, Boy George recently spoke about the question of who would play him on screen while he was doing a radio show in Australia, Fitzy and Wippa.

“There’s been some really interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. [People will say] ‘She can’t play you. She’s a woman, you know.’ But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

If she’s approached and offered the chance to take the role, it seems like Sophie’s answer would be a resounding yes. When fans began weighing in on Boy George’s comment on Twitter, Sophie found the conversation and commented simply “I’m SO down,” making sure to tag Boy George so he knew.

There’s definitely a trend towards biopics lately, especially featuring musical icons. Rami Malek transformed into the late Freddie Mercury for the film Bohemian Rhapsody, and British star Taron Egerton worked closely with Elton John to bring him to life on screen in Rocketman.

As Vanity Fair reports, there are other biopics in the works on legends in the entertainment industry, including Aretha Franklin and Judy Garland.

Director Sacha Gervasi hasn’t revealed much more about the project he’s working on, so fans of Boy George and Sophie Turner will have to stay tuned to see whether or not she gets the opportunity to bring him to life on stage. Turner is already used to being under constant public scrutiny, thanks to her seasons on the smash hit Game of Thrones, so she would likely not be as intimidated as other actors or actresses to fill such big shoes on screen.