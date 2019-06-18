Emily Ratajkowski Praises New Mom Amy Schumer, Says She ‘Loves How Honest’ She Is

Model Emily Ratajkowski attended the red carpet premiere of Lying And Stealing in New York City on Monday where she spoke highly of her I Feel Pretty costar Amy Schumer, drawing particular attention to the actress’s recent transition into motherhood, reported The Daily Mail.

The Instagram sensation gushed about how much she loved Amy, telling interviewers, “I think she’s great. I love how honest she’s being. It’s very cool.”

Amy and Emily became close after starring together in the 2018 hit film I Feel Pretty, which Amy both acted in and produced. The 28-year-old model played the character Mallory while the comedian starred as the main character Renee Bennett.

At the Monday-night premiere, Emily dressed to kill in a long, white sleeveless ballgown that reached the floor where tips of her gold high heels poked out. The flowing dress consisted of an A-symmetrical cut across the chest in which one side was thicker than the other. The rhombus-shaped neckline ended between her busty assets, with the fabric from both sides crossing each other and cinching in at the waist.

The material of the dress bunched around the model’s long abdomen and modest hips, emphasizing her tiny waist and drawing attention to an extra strip of fabric down the middle of the dress that was added for embellishment.

Model #EmilyRatajkowski chose a minimal white gown by Narciso Rodriguez for the NYC premiere of #LyingAndStealing ✨ https://t.co/woLEN822hq pic.twitter.com/eX3lmHyVg9 — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) June 18, 2019

The model completed her red carpet look with her long, silky brown tresses pulled up into a bun with several loose pieces framed her face. She added a touch of black mascara and light-pink lips while accessorizing with a green clutch, chunky bracelet, and a gold ring.

In the meantime, Amy has been busy settling into her new role as mom to Gene Attell Fischer, born on Sunday, May 5 at 10:55 pm, to her and her husband Chris Fischer.

The happy new mom has been posting images of her infant son to her social media pages as she details her motherhood experiences in very real and authentic ways. In addition to posting a photo revealing her C-section scar, the movie star also posted a snap of herself pumping milk.

Alongside the pumping image, the actress called out the mom shamers who have criticized her for going back to work shortly after giving birth.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!”

The Trainwreck star hasn’t been afraid to get candid with her 9.1 million followers, posting additional photos of herself without makeup and dressed in large granny panties.

In the caption of a recent image of the actress, she makes no apologizes for her TMI photos, writing “I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding.”