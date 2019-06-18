Taylor Swift Pops Bikini Body Out Of Hot Pinks, Admits The Champagne ‘Shows’

Taylor Swift is making all kinds of headlines right now. The “ME” singer has just released her latest track – “You Need to Calm Down” comes with a music video and all the candy colors in the world. Channeling the same bright shades, Taylor’s latest Instagram update comes similarly eye-catching.

On June 18, the 29-year-old updated her Instagram. The picture showed the singer rocking an unusual, but very stylish outfit in varying shades of pinks. The singer had opted for a bikini-like two-piece – while the cleavage-flaunting upper appeared to be swimwear, the lower half was less-easily identifiable. Contrasting the pastels was an oversized fuschia jacket in faux furs. The star had gone full retro with her curled-blonde hair and blue shades. Her heart-shaped earrings, puckered-pink lips, and dolly vibes added extra girly flourishes.

Today’s update came with a little alcohol mention, per Swift’s caption. She appeared to have admitted indulging in some bubbly – for Taylor, the after-effects were visible.

This pop icon doesn’t have comments enabled on her Instagram. What the platform thinks is unknown, although the likes are visible. Taylor’s eye-popping snap had racked up over 430,000 likes within two hours of going live. Supermodel Gigi Hadid seemed to approve – she liked the picture.

“You Need to Calm Down” has been making front-page news. The single appears to have put the Swift vs. Perry feud to rest – Katy Perry’s beef with Swift seems to be no more. The “Roar” singer features in the music video. She also took to Instagram with Swift just yesterday. The pair came dressed as burgers and fries.

The single’s release ties in with Swift’s current advocacy for LGBTQ rights. Supermodel Cara Delevingne has already sent her praise for the singer’s backing of gender and sexuality equality, per her words to Variety.

“I cried and I’ve been texting her all day. What [Taylor] is doing is brilliant. It’s just the beginning. Most of those people who are in support just don’t realize how important it is to say it out loud.”

Taylor’s Instagram bio currently opens with a “Support the Equality Act” statement and an invite to back it. Delevingne is one of the celebrity world’s biggest LGBTQ faces. She has just made her relationship with Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson public.

Much like the rest of Taylor’s Instagram, today’s update comes with a touch of mystery. Swift hasn’t mentioned her location, the caption doesn’t give much away, and it follows her trademark behavior. Of course, it’s also showing off her sensational body.