Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Post-Pregnancy Struggles With Hilarious Photo Of Her Leg

Three months after welcoming baby Birdie Mae into the world in March, Jessica Simpson is celebrating a new milestone with her Instagram fans: Being able to see her ankles once again.

On Tuesday, the singer and fashion designer took to the popular social media platform to share a hilarious photo of her leg to show her Instagram fans that she can finally spy her ankles after struggling with swollen feet for months on end. In the snap, her right leg features alone up in the air against a room darkened by the flash as the 38-year-old new mom shows off her slender ankle and calf.

The post, which Simpson shared with her 4.7 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 100,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in just a couple of hours of having been posted, with users flocking to the comments section to celebrate this new milestone with her.

“Damn girl look at that leg [heart emoji] so happy you’re back [praying hands] to your non-swollen pregnant days!!! Babies are such a blessing and our bodies are strong but they def take a beating,” one user wrote.

“I remember getting so excited to [see] my bones in my feet again….I feel ya! Good work!” another one raved, adding a heart emoji at the end of the message.

Back in January, Simpson used her Instagram to talk about her swelling, especially in her legs — while keeping the humor that has helped her attract and maintain such an impressive following on the social media platform.

In one occasion, she shared a side-by-side collage featuring her pre-pregnancy legs in all their glory, showing off toned muscles and a gorgeous tan. In the second photo, she shared a photo of her swollen left foot for comparison.

As People has pointed out, Simpson about a week later shared a photo in which she is trying out a technique known as “cupping” to help alleviate the swelling. In addition to her swollen feet, Simpson also dealt with other issue during her third pregnancy, including bronchitis, acid reflux and a broken toilet seat, as the report further noted.

Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson welcomed baby Birdie May on March 19, making them a family of five now, as the couple shares two other kids — son Ace Knute, 5, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 7.

Simpson has been keeping her fans updated on her post-pregnancy struggles, and well as Birdie Mae’s development via her Instagram page, often sharing snapshots of her cute newborn, who will be 3-months-old tomorrow, June 19.