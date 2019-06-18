‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Sizzles In Skimpy Thong Swimsuit

Another day, another sexy photo shoot for model Camille Kostek.

The Sports Illustrated stunner has gained a ton of fame on social media, amassing a following of 617,000 fans on the platform alone. The blonde-haired beauty regularly stuns her fans with sexy photos from various shoots and she also posts photos with her boyfriend, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, as well. In the most recent video posted to her account, Kostek looks stunning as she poses for a few photos at a shoot.

In the NSFW video, Kostek tags herself on Kangaroo Island, where some of the SI Swimsuit Edition shoot took place. In the short clip, Kostek plays with her hair and strikes a number of different poses as the photographer snaps different angles. While clad in a sexy leopard print swimsuit, the model shows off her flawless figure, nearly spilling out of the top of the suit.

When she turns around, fans are treated to a glimpse of her sandy backside, which is fully visible in the thong suit. The bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved and appears to be wearing subtle makeup for the stunning photos.

Since the post went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned Kostek a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes and 60-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Kostek looks while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few other fans commented on the photo without using words and opted to chime in with emoji instead.

“You are so stunning,” one follower commented.

“I love your joyful spirit,” another fan chimed in.

“I love your energy so much!” another Instagram user wrote on the post.

Loading...

This year, Kostek landed the cover of the magazine, which is obviously a huge honor. The model sat down with SI after she was awarded the honor, telling fans that it was a dream come true. And when she first saw the cover of the publication, the model says that she was floored.

“When I looked at the cover, I was like ‘This is for the dreamers. This is what happens when you stay true to you and you don’t get off path of the things that you believe in’ because that’s exactly how this cover came.”

She also shared that she has worked against the odds on a number of occasions and this cover made her hopeful that she can do anything that she sets her mind to.