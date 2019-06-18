Camille Grammer Explains Why She Attended ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Did She Need The Paycheck?

Camille Grammer is explaining why she changed her mind.

Camille Grammer just revealed why she had a change of heart when it came to attending the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, which was filmed earlier this month in Los Angeles.

After being confronted by a fan who suggested that Grammer was in need of a paycheck, Grammer, who was one of the original wives when the series began airing years ago, fought back. She explained the real reason why she decided to reunite with her co-stars to hash out the events of the season to a Twitter user.

“If you hadn’t shown up you would have looked like somebody who didn’t give a sh*t about the drama. But maybe you needed the money and they agreed to pay you,” the fan wrote.

“I don’t need the money,” Grammer replied, via Twitter. “The producers asked me to show up. They said they needed me there.”

As some fans may have seen, Grammer told a fan weeks prior to the taping that she would not be showing up to the event. Then, as the ladies assembled to film the special, she was confirmed to be there by host Andy Cohen and a short time later, Kyle Richards suggested Grammer had truly brought the drama to production.

During an interview on The Jenny McCarty Show last week, Richards said Grammer came to the reunion taping with “guns blazing.”

“I really did everything I could to not argue with her because we’ve made so much progress over these 10 years since we had our fight during season 1, but if you’re going to think something and feel something you’ve gotta have some convictions. You can’t change your mind every time someone else walks into a room,” Richards explained, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives. “She would say one thing…she just says whatever the person she’s talking to wants to hear. So you don’t know what she’s really thinking and feeling.”

According to Richards, she told Grammer to her face that she believes she is a people-pleaser. She also claimed Grammer is too afraid to get backlash from viewers of the show. However, as Richards pointed out, when someone says one thing on camera and later says something contradictory on the show, it is going to play out for the fans and likely lead to even more backlash.

To see more of Grammer, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.