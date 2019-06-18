Italian Designer Marcelo Burlon Calls Madonna A ‘Human Toilet’ In Scathing Rant, Receives Backlash From Fans

Italian designer Marcelo Burlon came under fire after writing a scathing Facebook post in which he spoke negatively of singer Madonna and called her a “human toilet” after he saw her photographed in clothing from his brand, County of Milan, reported The Daily Mail.

The international superstar was photographed on June 16 as she arrived at JFK airport in New York, dressed in a colorful matching sweatshirt and sweatpants combo designed by County of Milan. The black background of the outfit featured various multicolored designs and images, including the name of the brand, a rain cloud, and several stick figures.

The “Crazy For You” singer added an oversized gray jacket and socks with sandals to complete the look, despite the warm weather. Her blonde hair was worn in two braids while she covered her eyes with a pair of pink sunglasses.

Burlon shared a gallery of the images of the 60-year-old singer to his Facebook page, adding a message expressing his disappointment at seeing her wearing his brand and referring to her as “la cessa,” which means “toilet” in Italian.

“And the time finally came that Madonna, la cessa, wore County [of Milan]. I want to guarantee that nobody has given her anything for free, but that she paid with your money.”

Instagram account Diet Prada was the first to notice the designer’s Facebook post and share it on the photo-sharing site, explaining for those that do not speak Italian that “la cessa” is the equivalent of calling someone a human toilet or “ugly as f***.” She added that Burlon proved himself to be human garbage by posting the photos and message.

Followers of the Instagram account agreed about the designer’s lack of tact, with one writing, “You are f***ing kidding me. To dress Madonna is the highest honor.”

Loading...

Other followers called Burlon “vile” and a “misogynist.”

Burlon deleted his Facebook post soon after posting it and issued a public apology in which he explained that the term he used to describe the pop star was not meant in an offensive way and was misunderstood by the public.

“I made a huge mistake and I would first and foremost like to apologize for my stupidity. Social media is a tool which can often be used for a frivolous laugh, but what I really learned today is that this should never ever be at the expense of another person, or group of people.”

Burlon continued in his long apology with, “I would like to ask forgiveness and express my most sincere regret to Madonna and anyone whom I might have offended, insulted, or touched.”