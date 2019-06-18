O.J. Simpson Allegedly Sent Death Threats In Twitter Message

O.J. Simpson recently joined Twitter, and he’s been stirring up controversy on the social media site.

According to The New York Post, O.J. Simpson allegedly sent death threats through his Twitter account when he found out that someone was running a parody account accusing him of the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman, crimes which he was acquitted of back in the 1990’s.

The parody account is a new one, joining Twitter just this month. It currently has around 3,000 followers, but allegedly caught the eye of the real O.J., who reportedly sent a direct message to the man who runs the account and told him to delete his account.

In a video, the person behind the parody account showed his followers that Simpson had contacted him in a private message, and even allegedly sent him death threats.

“Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your ass one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up,” the message from O.J.’s account wrote, even allegedly adding a knife emoji.

After the Twitter user posted the video that seemingly exposed Simpson’s shocking message, the owner of the parody account returned to social media to reveal a second DM from O.J.’s account.

“Seen that video you posted about me. You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bulls–t. I WILL FIND YOUR A– AND CUT YOU — Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b—h,” O.J.’s alleged message stated.

OJ Simpson's Official Twitter Account Threatens User With Menancing Direct Messages Including the Line 'You Next' With 16 Knife Emojis. ????????https://t.co/YYaORGpld5 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, O.J. Simpson has been using Twitter to clear up some rumors about his life. The former football star created the account just two days following the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown’s death.

He later used the platform to reveal that he never had a romantic relationship with Kris Jenner. Simpson revealed that he never had a romantic interest in Jenner, who was formerly married to his defense attorney and friend, Robert Kardashian.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of O.J.’s alleged former bodyguards claimed that Simpson had bragged about sleeping with Jenner, even revealing that she needed medical treatment after the encounter.

O.J. also claims that he never got the hint that Kris had a sexual interest in him either, and even went on put the rumors that he may be Khloe Kardashian’s biological father to rest.

Fans can see more of O.J. Simpson’s bizarre tweets and see the videos he’s made for social media by following the former NFL star on his social media account.