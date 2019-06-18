Sierra Skye Ditches Her Underwear & Causes A ‘Heatwave’ In Sizzling Instagram Video

Sierra Skye is a model and ambassador for the lingerie and swimwear brand Oh Polly. Now, in a recent post from the company’s Instagram account, she is causing a massive “heatwave” in a racy photo that is bound to set pulses racing. On Monday, the brand took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling new video and an accompanying photo featuring the bombshell in a fiery dress that leaves little to the imagination.

In the clip, the 23-year-old bikini model is strutting her stuff in a bright red dress that features two cutouts on the side, right on her hips where her underwear should have been. The cutouts begin in the thigh area and go all the way up, stopping just where her waistline begins and exposing quite a bit of skin. The skintight dress by Oh Polly also boasts a turtleneck and long sleeves, making it perfect for the balmy months in the spring and fall. It is, however, super short, which paired with the cutouts give the piece a sexy vibe.

The video begins with a shot of Skye from behind as she walks in the opposite direction, putting her derriere front and center. She then turns around to face the viewer, adding a hair flip along the way, to show off the front of the dress. The camera zooms into her hip area to better show the cutouts as well as the fit of the dress.

Skye is rocking her blonde highlighted tresses in a modern middle part and down in loose, sophisticated waves that cascade over her shoulders all the way to her lower back. The model is wearing a generous layer of black mascara and a light brown eyeshadow that gives her gaze extra depth.

The brand used the video to promote the dress and announce that it will be for sale soon on to its website.

The post, which Oh Polly shared with its 2.1 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 52,000 likes and just shy of 2,500 comments, proving to be quite a hit among its fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Skye’s incredible beauty and to ask questions about the fiery dress.

“What is this called so I can buy it!!” one user asked of the dress, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“This needs to drop asap,” another user demanded, following with a heart eyes smiley and a red heart emoji.

Social media users can check out more from Skye on her Instagram where she continuously stuns her fans with sizzling snapshots.