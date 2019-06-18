Selena Gomez Gets Soaked Poolside, Flashes Cleavage & Tennis Babe Legs

Selena Gomez is likely making a lot of people happy right now. Fans aside, the 26-year-old probably has PUMA’s marketing executives laughing all the way to the bank. The “Fetish” singer’s latest promotions for the sports giant are nothing short of stunning, and they’re doing an excellent job showcasing the brand’s merchandise.

On June 18, The Daily Mail obtained photos of Selena’s latest PUMA shoot. They showed the brunette flashing her trademark smile, although her super-tiny tennis dress was flashing plenty more. The singer had been shot in a grassy outdoor setting – while one photo showed Selena looking carefree near a striped towel, another showed her by a pool and fully drenched.

Selena’s black tennis dress came casual and stylish. The black mini was long-sleeved, although a cut-out panel at the chest was sending out the American’s cleavage. With the PUMA logo near it, the white-piped upper was definitely drawing the eye. White stripes along the dress’ long sleeves offered continuity and sneakers from the brand completed the sporty look.

Selena was also shot flaunting her toned pins while looking at the camera and lying on her back with her legs dangling over pool waters. As The Daily Mail reports, Selena was poolside to showcase PUMA’s “waterproof features.” This attire might be said to fight water, but Selena looked pretty soaked.

Selena’s partnership with PUMA comes as a high-profile one – the company had previously used Kylie Jenner as its face, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been replaced. Speaking to Elle last year about her partnership with PUMA, Selena got honest.

“I want to encourage women. I really would love to use my platform for good, and along the way have so much fun with movies and the music. I wouldn’t be able to do any of it if it weren’t for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but its true. So I think for me, I’ve always wanted to be a good example.”

The brand appears to have chosen the perfect spokesperson. With her raw image, fitspo status, and a reputation for leading a balanced lifestyle, Selena is the embodiment of strength and endurance. Her active approach comes particularly impressive given that she is battling a major health condition – Selena suffers from the auto-immune disease Lupus.

Selena’s PUMA-centric posts aren’t too frequent on Instagram, but they’re likely having a strong effect. Up until Ariana Grande took over earlier this year, Selena was the most-followed woman on Instagram. She has 152 million followers.