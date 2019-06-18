Bradley Cooper Spotted At Irina Shayk’s NYC Apartment After She Allegedly Accused Him Of Lady Gaga Affair

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk may have ended their romantic relationship, but they’ll be in each other’s lives forever due to their daughter, Lea.

According to The Daily Mail, Cooper was spotted heading to Shayk’s apartment in New York City on Tuesday following reports that the model had previously accused her baby daddy of having an affair with his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga.

This week, Cooper was photographed by paparazzi as he strolled the streets of The Big Apple. The actor donned a pair of loose fitting pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Cooper wore a pair of stylish sunglasses and sported some scruffy facial hair. He carried a blue jacket in his hands, and completed his look with a pair of sneakers.

Cooper was said to be in New York City to spend Father’s Day weekend with his 2-year-old daughter. Shayk headed to the city not long after news of her split with her longtime love was revealed in the media.

Cooper and Shayk reportedly split earlier this month after four years together. Their relationship was said to have been on the rocks for months before they officially called it quits on their romance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cooper’s split with Shayk may have had a lot to do with the actor’s close bond with Gaga.

Metro reports that the couple’s relationship problems began when Cooper started filming A Star is Born with the singer.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider revealed.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source stated, adding that Cooper and Shayk would often “fight whenever they were together.”

A source also claimed that Shayk began to question whether or not Cooper and Gaga were having an affair when she noticed the pair spending time together at “odd hours,” which she deemed “inappropriate.”

Back in February, Shayk spoke out about her decision to keep her romance with Cooper quiet.

“I think it’s all about personal choice, because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” the model told Glamour UKearlier this year.

Meanwhile, the gossip about Cooper, Shayk, and Gaga continues to circulate online.