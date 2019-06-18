Insta-Model Natalie Gauvreau Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Boots, Says ‘I’m One Hell Of A Night’

Natalie Gauvreau knows how to up the ante. The Instagram sensation took to the platform for her latest update, and suffice to say, her June 18 snap is NSFW.

Earlier today, Natalie updated her account. The racy picture showed the blonde sitting on a white chair with her legs suggestively spread. Likewise channeling adult vibes was Gauvreau’s minimal outfit. The model opted to flaunt her curves in a tiny black lingerie set. While the panties came strung, the push-up bra sent out a hefty amount of cleavage. Natalie had color-coordinated her look from head to toe. Her knee-high leather boots were black. Likewise black was a sleek and sexy choker necklace. Looking right at the camera with a piercing gaze, “Sexy Nat G” seemed out to toy with her fans.

A cheeky caption referred to Natalie’s playful side as it suggested she’s quite the handful.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts.

“Sweetheart you are the definition of beauty. You are so perfect baby girl. Love you” was one comment.

“This is sooooooo HOT!!!” was another response.

Natalie may be one of Instagram’s raunchier models, but she’s got more than her looks backing her up. The Canadian’s IMDB page lists television credits. Unsurprisingly though, many point toward her sex appeal. In 2013, Natalie played a stripper in the TV series Warehouse 13. Prior roles have included playing a lap dancer in The L.A. Complex and a strip club worker in Against the Wall.

Gauvreau may not have featured in any screen roles since 2013, but her fame is climbing. Natalie’s Instagram now has 3.8 million followers. Her lingerie updates are on the raunchy side, but not all posts are dedicated to showcasing the model in her underwear. Natalie regularly sends the platform mouthwatering food snaps. In fact, Natalie is known for reminding Instagram that she has a healthy appetite.

Loading...

Gauvreau might have a healthy enough following to actively promote on Instagram, but this blonde tends to opt out of brand shout-outs or advertisements. Her captions mostly come as witty manifestations of her own abilities to play on words.

Despite the slight air of mystery to today’s post, Natalie has provided a location. Per her geotag, the model is currently in Texas. The state is mentioned in Gauvreau’s bio alongside what is presumably her Toronto, Canada, base.

Today’s post racked up over 12,000 likes within 45 minutes of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Natalie should follow her on Instagram.