Alex Jones Is ‘Victim’ In Child Porn Case, Says His Sandy Hook Lawyer

As if the case against Alex Jones headed by the families impacting the Sandy Hook shooting wasn’t controversial enough, The Inquisitr previously reported that lawyers representing the families were sent child pornography in electronic files that the InfoWars host turned over as part of the lawsuit. Jones previously said that he was the victim of a malware attack that placed the child pornography on his servers, even suggesting it was someone related to the lawsuit. He repeatedly mentioned Christopher Mattei, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney that represents Sandy Hook families, during a section of his Friday show, and offered a $1 million reward for anyone who locates the party responsible for the alleged malware attack, per The Inquisitr.

Now, an article on InfoWars by the site’s editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson claims that the “FBI’s investigation is treating Jones as the victim,” and suggests that the child pornography came in emails from a spam folder that were “very hostile” and “contained threats against Jones.

Jones’ attorney Norman Pattis, who is representing him in the Sandy Hook case, also spoke out.

“I’ve spoken to federal prosecutors, they regard you as a victim. They do not regard you in any way as a suspect.”

“I spoke to federal prosecutors last week,” he added. “They report that there is no indication anyone at InfoWars knowingly possessed child pornography.”

As of now, Gizmodo reports that it’s unclear if Jones or anyone at InfoWars was aware of the child pornography images. According to Monday’s court filing, InfoWars claims that it didn’t have time to review all the data sent to the lawyers ⁠— which were described as “a massive volume of documents.”

“It is worth noting that if the Jones Defendants had engaged in even minimal due diligence and actually reviewed the materials before production, they would have found the images themselves,” the plaintiffs wrote, suggesting they may accept Jones’ version of the events.

The FBI has not commented on the investigation ⁠— per standard procedure for ongoing investigations ⁠— and are now responsible for determining if Jones or his associates were aware of the presence of the pornographic images on InfoWars’ servers after they were sent.

Although the exact origin of the child pornography isn’t clear, Gizmodo reports that it may have come from Free Speech Systems servers, which are used for Jones’ for-profit e-commerce business.

The families of Sandy Hook victims are currently suing Jone for defamation for his previous claims that the 2012 shooting was a hoax. The families believe that Jones knowingly lied to promote the conspiracy theory that the shooting was a hoax, which they claim led to their physical confrontation and harassment.