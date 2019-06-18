Kim Kardashian Flaunts Eye-Popping Cleavage In Lastest Snap

Kim Kardashian West is getting excited for the release of her KKW body foundation line, and she cannot wait for her followers to see what the products can do for them. On Tuesday, the brunette beauty shared a photo in which she was wearing a skin-tight nude camisole that accentuated her ample cleavage.

In the snap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked flawless. Standing in what appeared to be a closet, Kim’s makeup looked perfect with the celebrity’s signature nude lip and dark brows. She wore smokey eye shadow with a touch of pink color brushed over her cheeks. The ends of her black bob haircut were curled under, framing her face as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Followers might not be looking at Kim’s face too much as they will have a hard time taking their eyes away from the star’s chest, which was on full display in the photo. The camisole showed off plenty of cleavage. Fans could assume that the beauty mogul was wearing some of her own body foundation to give her skin a warm and healthy glow.

“Can’t wait for you to see,” Kim captioned in the photo.

Fans loved the snap, with many commenting on how beautiful the celerity looked.

“are you aging in reverse?!” one fan asked.

This girl is on fire!” another wrote.

Kim has been promoting her new line of body foundation for the past few weeks, giving fans a sneak peek at they can expect with before and after photos and videos of various women using it. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kim has even posted steamy photos of herself supposedly wearing the makeup. The products, which include a foundation and a shimmer, are something the star decided to create because the body foundation she used to cover her psoriasis was discontinued.

The star has been candid with her struggles with the condition. Since being diagnosed in 2011, the reality star has shared photos of the red, patchy blotches that often appear on her skin. They can appear almost anywhere on the body, including the face.

At least the celebrity has a sense of humor about the condition. But she apparently wants to do more for those like herself, who struggle with skin conditions — or those who simply want to add a bit of color or shimmer to their bodies.

The KKW body collection will be available on June 21.