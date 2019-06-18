Kelly Ripa Is Really Looking Forward To Her Kids Moving Out

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa is really looking forward to when the three children she shares with spouse Mark Consuelos move out of their house. The television talk show host and former soap opera star said in an interview alongside Consuelos to Entertainment Tonight that she has big plans when her home is truly empty in two short years when her youngest son, Joaquin, heads off to college.

“We are truly this close!” Ripa said to having the house to herself and her handsome husband. Ripa and Consuelos also are parents to 22-year-old Michael and 18-year-old Lola.

“I’m truly going to be running through the house naked,” she quipped. “I just want everybody to know that. I’m going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That’s what I’ll be doing in my spare time.”

Consuelos didn’t seem to balk at his wife’s admission.

In fact, he concurred with his wife’s other big reveal on Monday’s LIVE episode, which he guest-hosted, where Ripa admitted that on Father’s Day, which was also Lola’s birthday, their daughter walked in on the couple having sex.

.@KellyRipa and @MarkConsuelos are counting down the days until they get to enjoy an empty nest: "I'm truly going to be running through the house naked!" https://t.co/cPpfWrlHx1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 18, 2019

Although Lola was admittedly grossed out by the experience, both her parents revealed she is now “fine.” They then quipped of the experience, “We saved the birthday cake for tonight. She wasn’t hungry yet.”

The couple regularly ribs their children on social media, but it appears that it is always Ripa who has the quickest comeback to their only daughter when she chastises them for photos they have posted or comments they have made about one another, worried her friends will see the obvious affection for one another her parents share.

Lola is headed to New York University in the fall as a college freshman. Brother Michael Consuelos attended the school as well. Joaquin will begin his junior year of high school this fall.

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children when both were actors on the now-defunct ABC daytime soap opera. In 1990, Ripa was cast first as Hayley Vaughn, followed by Consuelos in 1995 in the role of Mateo Santos.

Ripa was able to see a photo of her soon-to-be love interest before he first arrived on set. People Magazine reported that she knew Consuelos was the one for her when she first saw his picture. A little over a year after they met, Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996.

Ripa hosts LIVE weekdays alongside Ryan Seacrest. Consuelos stars on the CW series Riverdale.