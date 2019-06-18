Jenelle Evans Reveals Details For Her Makeup Line Launch, Says ‘Memories Never Fade’

Jenelle Evans is currently going through a court battle in an attempt to regain custody of her kids, but she claims she is also working on some things behind the scenes. On Tuesday, someone tweeted to her about the makeup line she had reportedly been creating, wondering what happened to it. Jenelle replied via Twitter and says that the launch is coming.

“The private launch party will be in July… launching in September. Takes a while to design, design, design. Creating the best formula took almost a year. Changed the logo last minute. But it’s coming along great! Thanks for asking!”

Since the custody battle started, Jenelle has been staying relatively quiet on social media. However, she has been posting old photos of her children to her social media amidst their absence. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband, David Eason, with their daughter Ensley. With the photo, she included the hashtag, “Memories never fade.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle talked about how quiet her house was on Father’s Day and posted a picture of the empty pool in her backyard. Reportedly, the couple didn’t get to visit with their children on Father’s Day.

Jenelle shared her life on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Audiences were introduced to her on Jenelle’s Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On that episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her son, Jace. Jenelle’s mom gained custody of Jenelle’s son, and she still has custody of him to this day. Jenelle went on to have another son, Kaiser, with then-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. She later met and married David Eason, and together they have a daughter named Ensley.

Loading...

While Jenelle’s husband briefly appeared on the reality show, he was fired in 2018. Nearly a year later, Jenelle was also let go from the show after her husband reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, the children were removed from the couple’s care. Kaiser is currently in the care of his father, while Jenelle’s mother Barbara is caring for her daughter.

Although two of her kids are with her mother, Jenelle and Barbara are not on good terms. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently revealed that her mom is her “biggest enemy.” She later elaborated and explained that she would speak when she “could,” saying that people have “no idea” what is going on.

Jenelle and her husband will reportedly be back in court later this month.