WWE Spoilers: Huge Triple Threat Title Match Already Being Advertised For ‘Extreme Rules’

A former Universal Champion is about to be added to the WWE Title picture on 'SmackDown Live.'

On Sunday night, WWE will present the pay-per-view called Stomping Grounds for the first time in history. Even though that event still has yet to take place, some spoilers have started popping up for next month’s event, which is Extreme Rules. It’s a night where virtually anything goes, and three huge matches are already being advertised, one of which is a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship.

Of course, any matches currently being advertised are subject to change as things could happen before Extreme Rules takes place on July 14, 2019. The official website of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has a handful of matches on the card, but WWE has not yet confirmed any of them.

There is a huge match that stands out above them all, and it is a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship, which has Kofi Kingston defending his belt against Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

Over on SmackDown Live, Kingston has been feuding with Ziggler ever since “The Showoff” returned before WWE Super ShowDown. Kingston retained his title in this match thanks to a bit of a distraction from Xavier Woods.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Owens even cut a promo on Kingston, saying that he wanted a shot at the title if Kofi could get past Ziggler on Sunday. If things go according to how the spoilers indicate they might, it looks like that may end up happening.

Right now, the spoilers for Extreme Rules have WWE continuing on with a number of feuds that have been going on for some time. Another advertised match is a 1-on-2 Handicap Match with Roman Reigns facing the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

At Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Reigns lost to Shane-O Mac due to interference from McIntyre, who has been a hired hand.

The third advertised match for Extreme Rules is the only one with an actual “extreme” stipulation added as of yet. It has Seth Rollins taking on Baron Corbin in a Tables Match for the WWE Universal Championship.

AJ Styles is being advertised for the pay-per-view, but the website only lists his opponent as “????,” and doesn’t list an actual superstar.

This weekend, the superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live will head into Stomping Grounds with grudges to get through and titles on the line. The Wells Fargo Center may have some spoilers up for possible matches, but with a PPV and almost a month to go until Extreme Rules, anything can happen. If things continue down this route, though, it seems as if fans are in for more repeat matches.