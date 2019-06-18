Farrah Abraham Shocks In Scandalous, Barely-There Bikini

Farrah Abraham is shocking her fans yet again with her latest skimpy ensemble.

On Tuesday, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her wearing a barely-there bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The former Teen Mom OG star is seen strolling down a pier as she wears a pair of metallic bikini bottoms and a strapless top that flaunts her massive cleavage and barely covers her bare chest with tiny slivers of material.

Abraham’s hourglass figure is on full display in the photo, as well as her lean legs, toned arms, and flat tummy. The reality star sports a deep tan and strikes a sultry pose in the sexy snapshot.

Farrah has her long, sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders.

Abraham also dons a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes. Farrah adds to her glam look by rocking some coral-colored blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the background of the photo, a boardwalk can be seen, as well as a blue sky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently opened up about the possibility of returning to her reality TV roots and heading back to Teen Mom OG following the exit of Bristol Palin from the franchise.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her fans on social media.

However, Abraham says that she is not going to return to the series, as she wasn’t a fan of many of those that she had to work with on a daily basis while filming the series.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on her social media accounts.