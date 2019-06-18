Cara Delevingne Dubs Ashley Benson ‘The Love Of Her Life’ Following Lesbian Makeout Video

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson went public with their relationship just four days ago. The 26-year-old supermodel and 29-year-old actress made their romance official in a steamy make-out session on Instagram. There’s been an update since the video.

On June 18, The Metro reported Cara calling Ashley “the love of her life.” Cara’s acceptance speech at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala last night came with some very affectionate words for her girlfriend.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I need it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

While Cara did not explicitly call Ashley “the love of her life” in her speech, The Metro seemed keen to interpret last night’s gushing as Ashley being so. The event also came fitting given the lesbian nature of the relationship. The Trevor Project’s bi-annual gala was fighting LGBTQ suicides in youths. It was thrown in the middle of Pride month – Cara appeared to have chosen Pride as the month to announce her relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress.

This relationship may be freshly announced, but it isn’t new. As Cara told E! News, the couple has been dating for one year. Cara told the media outlet why she had decided to finally go public about it.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Response to Cara’s announcement post has been immense on Instagram. The video of Cara passionately kissing her girlfriend now sits at over 6.1 million views. It was liked by Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Nina Dobrev, and Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose. Over 16,000 comments have been left. While many fans simply sent out emoji responses, some thanked the supermodel for aiding their own LBGTQ battles. One fan was grateful to Delevingne for “giving [her] the strength to finally come out” to her mother.

Cara and Ashley join other high-profile celebrities in same-sex relationships. Ellen DeGeneres is married to actress Portia de Rossi. Elton John and Neil Patrick Harris are both openly gay and happy with their partners.

