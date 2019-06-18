Ashley Graham Rocks Black Swimsuit & Sweater In Sexy New Shot

Once again, model Ashley Graham is bringing Instagram to its knees.

As fans of the stunning model know, Graham has a huge following on Instagram with over 8.5 million-plus. That number continues to grow on a daily basis, and it’s safe to say that Graham is a hit with her legion of fans. While she loves to post photos of her curvy figure in bikinis and other sexy numbers, she also posts a lot of images to promote her work. In the most recent snapshot posted to her page, the 31-year-old appears on the cover of Allure while leaving little to the imagination.

While clad in a black swimsuit, the model covers her upper half with a beautiful, multicolored sweater. Her signature curves are fully on display in the stunning shot, which shows off her long and lean legs to Instagram users. Ashley looks directly into the camera in the photo, wearing her short tresses slicked back and wet.

She also rocks a face full of makeup for the glam shot that is complete with blue eyeshadow, blush, and subtle lipgloss. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned plenty of attention from fans with over 68,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments within just a few short hours of going live. Some fans took to the post to gush over Graham’s beauty while countless others commented on her curvy figure.

“Such a positive soul….. I love your energy. I love that you continue to smile even when others rather see you not. That’s our, all good, subscribe guys, then it will be interesting,” one follower commented.

“I love you. You my biggest inspiration to love myself,” another chimed in.

“Beyond beautiful perfection god bless,” one more Instagrammer wrote.

Over the past few weeks, Ashley has been delighting her fans with a number of sexy shots. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Graham got fans talking after posting a photo of herself in a sexy dress. In the image, Graham poses against a bright-colored wall featuring an orange, blue, pink, and green pattern. The bombshell stands in profile in the photo, turning her head over her shoulder and looking into the camera with her big, brown eyes.

The supermodel wears her short, dark locks down and slightly curled while also wearing a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. Her body is fully on display in a curve-hugging, tie-dye dress that fits her like a glove. This particular photo earned Ashley over 800 comments, and one thing is for sure — her fans just cannot get enough of her.