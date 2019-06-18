Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Booty In Sexy Thong One-Piece In Sizzling New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is heating up Instagram yet again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Tuesday, June 18, a sizzling new snap of the model showed up on the Instagram page for her swimwear line Inamorata, and it certainly did not go unnoticed. The photo was taken during Emily’s recent trip to Bermuda, during which she only wore pieces from her brand. One bathing suit she wore during her vacation was the Leucadia one-piece, which was what she was captured wearing in a new photo on the feed — though the number hardly provided any coverage to the stunner’s flawless physique.

Emily was photographed standing at the edge of the dock with the gorgeous blue water out in front of her. She stood with her curvaceous backside to the camera, turning at the hips to stare it down with a sultry look and show off as much of her skimpy swimsuit as possible. The burgundy number was adorned with black polka dots and left very little to the imagination as she basked in the sun, putting an insane amount of her bronzed skin on display.

The 28-year-old’s beach day ensemble featured a halter neck design that left her toned back and trim midsection completely exposed, and hardly contained her voluptuous assets that spilled out of the sides. It also put her long, lean legs and curvy booty on display almost in its entirety thanks to its high-cut thong design that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

A white bucket hat was the only accessory that the bombshell added to her barely-there look. The hat covered most of her brunette locks, though a few peeked out from behind her back. She also went makeup free in the eye-popping photo, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of both the babe and her brand were quick to show some love for the sexy new photo. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 11,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as several comments from followers complimenting Emily’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “very beautiful and sexy.”

This wasn’t the only Inamorata number that Emily sported during her tropical vacation. A slew of posts to both the brand’s account as well as the model’s personal Instagram page showed her flaunting her famous physique in the stringy Las Olas bikini top and bottom in a bright blue color — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.