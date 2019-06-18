Romee Strijd Flaunts Cleavage and Abs In Sexy Black Bikini

Dutch beauty Romee Strijd is enjoying summer these days. In her latest post to Instagram on Tuesday, the bombshell showed some serious skin in a black bikini as she sought out the sun.

In a series of photos, the Victoria’s Secret model posed in the bikini wearing a large, white oversized shirt thrown over her shoulders for a sensual look. She accessorized the ensemble with simple gold earrings and a gold pendant necklace. Her blond locks were pulled back into a ponytail and her makeup looked natural. Strijd sported a pair of large sunglasses as she headed out the door, presumably on her way to soak up some rays.

In the first photo, she is posing in a doorway, with her back arched just a bit to show off her cleavage and flat abs. She flashed the camera a lovely smile as some of her hair fell over her shoulder. In she second photo, which captured her full body, fans could see just how long and lean her figure actually was as she stepped out of the doorway.

In the photo’s caption, the swimsuit model wrote, “forever chasing the sun.”

The model’s fans were thrilled with the photos.

“Black is goooood on u [sic],” one fan said.

“i would KILL for this body,” another one wrote.

Many others commented on how healthy the stunner looked in the photos.

Strijd, 23, likes to share a variety of photos on Instagram. Some photos show her having fun with her husband, Laurens van Leeuwen, while others showcase her statuesque figure in stunning apparel. Her 5.5 million followers seem to love them all.

Keeping that body in shape takes some work and dedication. In an interview with Grazia magazine, the self-proclaimed bikini girl said she liked full body workouts, such as lunges, squats and planks. She said she also enjoyed working with weights.

As far as her diet goes, the natural beauty said she liked to stay “healthy and physically and mentally balanced all year long.” When she is planning for an upcoming shoot, however, she said she watches what she eats a little more carefully and chooses healthy options. She said she saves her cheat days for when shoots are over.

“I’m also always fitting in an extra workout where I can and making sure I don’t lose sleep,” she added.

