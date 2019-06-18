Kelly Gale Spills Out Of Minuscule Polka Dot Bikini In Sizzling New Photo

Kelly Gale’s latest Instagram post is bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

On Tuesday, June 18, the 24-year-old got pulses racing with a sizzling new snap that her millions of followers are going absolutely wild for. The sexy selfie caught Kelly staring at the camera with a sensual look on her face after going for a swim in the ocean, which was apparently a rather cold one. The light from the golden sun hit the Victoria’s Secret model perfectly, illuminating her striking features and the seriously busty display she put on that sent Instagram to its knees.

Kelly framed the shot to capture her exposed decolletage and the minuscule bikini she rocked that barely contained her voluptuous assets. The babe spilled out of the light green triangle-style number that was adorned with blue polka dots and did way more showing than covering up, leaving an insane amount of cleavage completely on display. If fans looked close enough, they could see that her bronzed skin was covered in goosebumps, confirming just how cold the water was during her swim.

Despite having just taken a dip in the ocean, the Indian-Australian bombshell’s hair and makeup were still perfectly intact. Her long, dark tresses were worn down in loose, messy waves and gathered over one shoulder, exposing the delicate gold hoop earrings she added to her barely-there ensemble. Meanwhile, half of her face was lit up by the warm rays of the sun, highlighting the minimal makeup look she wore that consisted of a dusting of pink blush and a thick coat of mascara that made her brown eyes pop.

It didn’t take long for fans of the brunette beauty to shower her with love for the sexy new photo on her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, Kelly’s post has already accrued more than 31,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called the model “so perfect.”

“You look stunning,” commented a third.

Though the water was cold, it apparently didn’t stop Kelly from heading back for a second time. Another post on to her Instagram Stories revealed that she had returned to the beach, this time sporting a sexy pink string bikini that was arguably even smaller than the polka-dotted number she sported in the new upload to her feed. The model put on a seriously busty display in the barely-there two-piece before flipping the camera’s view to show off her rock-hard abs and toned legs, driving her followers wild.