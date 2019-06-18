Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami & Lucas Are Back In Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that some big returns will pop up in Salem on Tuesday.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) come rushing back to Salem in order to be by their son Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) side.

As many viewers already know, Will is currently struggling with a rapidly growing brain tumor. The tumor is threatening Will’s life, and he may only have a matter of days to live if doctors can’t figure out how to use Dr. Rolf’s journal to save his life.

Of course, Sami and Lucas will want to be by their son’s side as he waits to find out if there will be a treatment for him, or if he’ll be saying his final goodbyes to all of those he knows and loves.

On Monday, Will’s dying wish was honored. All he wanted to do was marry the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony from Will’s hospital room.

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) officiated the wedding, while Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) attended.

In the latest #DAYS, Claire makes a drastic decision in a fit of rage.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/c3tXYWP32h — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) admits to Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) that she set the fire that nearly killed he and Haley Chen (Thia Megia), as well as the fire that almost took Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) life at the cabin last year.

Of course, Tripp will be shocked and furious with Claire for her behavior, and the couple’s relationship will likely be over for good after the confession.

Loading...

Elsewhere in Salem, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barsh) will confront Gabi about Will. Stefan will want to know what’s going on with Will, who is the father of Gabi’s daughter, Arianna. He may even have questions about Dr. Rolf’s journal.

All the while, Claire will turn to her co-conspirator, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), as they plan to figure out a way to pin both fires on Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

However, Ben and Ciara are on to what Claire is doing, and they will likely forge their own plan in hopes of busting Claire and clearing Ben’s name once and for all.

Fans can see all of the drama go down in Salem by tuning into Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.