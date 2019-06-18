‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie Mckee Flaunts Killer Figure In New Instagram Snap

Mackenzie Mckee is both a reality TV personality and also a fitness guru dedicated to promoting tips for weight loss and an overall healthier, fit lifestyle, as her Instagram fans will know. On Monday, the 24-year-old mom stunned her followers once again when she took to the popular social media platform to flaunt her incredible physique in sports attire as she gets ready to begin a 14-day challenge.

In the first photo of the series, the former Teen Mom 3 star is posing in a gym as she rocks a shiny pink sports bra with black details at the seams that go over Mckee’s shoulders. Mckee is wearing the bottom part of her top tucked under in a way that helps exposes more of her chiseled stomach, which seems to be the purpose of the photo. Mckee teams her sports bra with black and white workout shorts by Nike that also flaunt her killer abs as well as her insanely toned thighs.

While in the first shot Mckee is flexing her right arm to show off her bicep, in the second photo she is lifting up her sports bra even further up to better showcase her enviable abs. The third and fourth photos are variations of the same poses, but in close-up.

In the shots, Mckee is wearing her blonde hair up in a tight ponytail that allows her to work out more freely, while leaving a couple of strands loose that dangle near her temples, helping frame her face slightly. Also visible in the photos is her bellybutton piercing, which matches the pink of her sports top.

The post, which Mckee shared with her 750,000-plus Instagram followers, garnered nearly 3,000 likes and more than 40 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model and reality TV personality took to the comments section to praise her killer physique and to ask for tips and tricks for getting fit.

“Me–**gets insanely jealous and motivated after looking at this but proceeds to eat the last bite of my brownie.**gahhh,” one user joked.

“I’m well jealous right now. [Y]ou look amazing,” another one raved.

Mckee, who first made a name for herself when she was cast in 16 and Pregnant in 2011, is about to make her long-awaited return to the Teen Mom series, replacing Bristol Palin as “guest star,” according to a recent Hollywood Life report, so fans of the fit mom will have the opportunity to catch more of her on the MTV shows.