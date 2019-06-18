Heidi Klum Goes Makeup-Free To Reveal Stunning Glam Transformation

The former 'AGT' judge is showing off her natural beauty.

Heidi Klum is showing off her impressive glam transformation in a new video shared to Instagram on June 17. The stunning supermodel and former America’s Got Talent judge showed off her flawless bare face in the clip as she sat in the makeup chair while her hair and makeup team worked their magic to get her ready for the day.

In the social media video, Heidi began by showing off her radiant natural beauty before her hair and makeup team — made up of Linda Hay and Rolando Beauchamp — came in to get her all glammed up.

The two could be seen drying and curling her hair, as well as showing off a few makeup tricks to help the Germany’s Next Top Model host get her stunning glow.

The star opted for a more intense look in the time-lapse clip, rocking a bold red lip which she also demonstrated with her emoji when she opted to use a red lipstick with two kissing and lips emoji.

In the caption of the upload, which has already been viewed more than 188,000 times online, Klum revealed that she was getting ready for the first day of shooting on her brand new show with Amazon Prime alongside Tim Gunn.

Though the details are still being kept pretty under wraps right now, Variety reported back in January that the project is top secret but will revolve around the fashion industry and has already seen a casting call for designers. The twosome worked together for several years on Project Runway.

As for the fun makeup video Klum shared with her followers, she’s been very open and honest about her love for all things beauty in the past and has often dished out her beauty tips to her many fans.

Speaking to Redbook last year, Klum admitted that her undeniable glow comes from enjoying a healthy and balanced diet.

Loading...

“I’m a big believer in you are what you eat. My four kids and I are always eating healthy. That’s just the way we live in my house,” she told the outlet, while also revealing the makeup products she just couldn’t live without.

Speaking of her beauty routine, Heidi said, “Charlotte Tilbury foundation, tap a cream blush over my cheeks, fill in my brows with an Anastasia Beverly Hills skinny pencil, then brush L’Oréal Voluminous over my lashes.”

But while she’s a makeup fan, she’s also admitted that she wants to teach her children about their inner beauty and doesn’t want them to cover their faces with cosmetics.

“I want them to feel beautiful just the way they are,” Heidi, who has four children, said. “Everyone is wearing so much foundation and contouring, but I always tell them their skin is gorgeous, not to cover it up.”