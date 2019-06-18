Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Reaches Under Sheer White Tank Top On Instagram

Kendall Jenner proved on Tuesday that she can look totally stunning in even the most casual outfits. The 23-year-old model dressed down for a new photo on Instagram, wearing nothing but skinny jeans and a skimpy tank top.

The photo on Jenner’s Instagram feed showed the reality star sitting on a white table and leaning against a cream-colored, plain wall. She wore a pair of mid-rise black skinny jeans from Ksubi that showed off her incredibly long and lean legs. With one hand gripping the table below her, she gently reached under her sheer white tank top, lifting up the bottom and giving a peek at her taut midsection. The model appeared to have gone braless for the photo shoot as she rested her hand on her chest under her top. She gazed at the camera with a natural makeup look and no smile while her black hair fell in messy waves behind her shoulders.

In the caption, she wrote that the jeans were one of her favorites.

The photo garnered over 500,000 likes in under half an hour, including one from fellow model and friend Emily Ratajkowski. Meanwhile, in the comments, fans told Jenner how great she looked.

“Body goals,” one user told the model, while another said Jenner was a “queen.”

“Marry me,” someone else added.

“Dang u fire,” another wrote.

Many fans simply expressed admiration for Jenner with several fire emoji.

Tuesday’s look was quite different, but equally as breathtaking, as the one Jenner sported on Monday. The model was photographed in the streets of New York wearing a bright orange dress that hugged her lean body, silver, sparkling, strappy heels, a white Prada bag on her arm, and a pair of statement sunglasses, Harper’s Bazaar reported. She added a pair of gold earrings and, this time went a little classier with her makeup look, which included pink cheeks and glossy pink lip color. One might think that Jenner was off to a party or gala, but she only headed to a corner store to pick up some snacks.

Loading...

Jenner later posted a few photos from the outing to Instagram, one of which showed the model on CCTV footage at the corner store’s register. The other images showed Jenner sitting on an orange couch with a sunflower against her face and a white teacup covering a spill of some sorts on the couch. Fans loved the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s dressed-up attire just as much as her casual look.

“Yes. Absolutely,” model Gigi Hadid wrote.

“the hottest person ever without even trying,” personal trainer Ainsley Rodriguez added.