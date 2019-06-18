Rob Kardashian Lets Fans Know That He’s Getting His Fitness On Again: ‘Day 1 All Good’

Rob Kardashian is working on his fitness again.

Yesterday, Kardashian kicked off the new week with an intense sweat session at the gym. The reality star took to his Twitter account to share a photo of his workout view. In the image, it appears as though Kardashian was working out at his home gym. The 32-year-old shared a snapshot of sliding glass doors that were open to the outdoors, giving fans a view of his basketball court. Also visible in the snapshot was some gym equipment including a black workout bench and a workout machine.

In the caption of the image, Rob noted that it was “day 1” and included a series of emoji just after including a few flexing muscles and a pregnant woman cradling her belly. As fans know, Rob has struggled with his weight over the past few years. Since the post went live for his 7 million-plus followers, it’s earned the only male Kardashian sibling a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes, 300-plus comments, and upwards of 180 retweets.

Some of Rob’s followers took to the post to congratulate him on making it back to the gym and staying motivated while others asked if he was getting in shape for a certain someone in his life.

“Good for you!!,” one follower wrote. “But hope you are doing it for YOU and DREAM and not for no dime a dozen @NattiNatasha No disrespect, I love her and her music but nobody should ever change for a man or woman only for themselves and their children!”

Day 1 all good ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mIf10wdtSu — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

“One day at a time for sure, lost 100 pounds taking it one day at a time,” another follower commented.

“You can do this,” one more Twitter user chimed in with a heart and flexing emoji.

The gym outing comes amid news that Rob was getting flirty on social media. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Rob Kardashian and Dominican singer Natti Natasha have been sending each other flirty messages though it is unclear whether or not they are officially dating at this time. When Rob posted a photo of his daughter Dream to celebrate Father’s Day, Natti left a message on the post, calling him an “excellent” father and noting that she would see him soon. Rob simply replied “thank you” to the post but an eagle-eyed Khloe Kardashian also noticed the flirty exchange and called her brother out.

“Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?”

Rob jokingly replied back to his sister, “Do I know you?”

Happy Father’s Day Dad ????????‼️‼️miss You so much ???????? pic.twitter.com/twGTJGaudj — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 16, 2019

The back-and-forth ended with Khloe telling her brother that she would see him soon but at this point, it’s unclear if Khloe was just messing with Rob and already knew about the pair or if she was genuinely left in the dark.

