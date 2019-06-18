‘Big Brother’s’ Swaggy C And Bayleigh Dayton Post Stunning Engagement Photos Ahead Of ‘BB21’ Cast Announcement

The 'Big Brother' Season 20 lovebirds reflected on their life together one year after meeting on the CBS reality show.

Big Brother alums Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams are one step closer to becoming Mr. and Mrs.

Dayton and Williams were rumored to be part of a now-scrapped showmance-themed 21st season of the CBS reality show. Instead, the day before the Big Brother 21 cast announcement, the Season 20 lovebirds shared photos from their engagement photo shoot, Us Weekly reports.

In a series of stunning photos by Nick Allen Photography, the Big Brother veterans posed wearing white formalwear and other dressy attire. In separate social media posts, the reality stars expressed their love for one another, and Bayleigh also addressed the couple’s devastating miscarriage last summer.

In a poignant post on Instagram, Bayleigh Dayton wrote that her love for Swaggy is “unconditional.” The Big Brother star also acknowledged that the two have been through “just about every hard thing” in the past year and that their love is “built to last.”

Bayleigh also reflected on the heartbreaking miscarriage the couple suffered after she became pregnant while they were in the Big Brother house last summer. Bayleigh posted to Instagram to write that the Father’s Day engagement photo release was meant to highlight what would have been Swaggy’s first Father’s Day.

“[Swaggy]…I know that you would have been and still will be the best father ever! A lot of times people only care about my feelings surrounding the miscarriage and never really acknowledge your disappointment or think about you. So I am taking this time to say Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there but also to all the men that are loving & supporting women who have had miscarriages or infertility issues, your rainbow will come stay strong fatherhood is for you just keep hope alive.”

Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton went from showmance to real-life romance in record time on last summer’s Big Brother. The couple began referring to one another as “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” by Day 10, but Swaggy was prematurely evicted from the Big Brother house. Bayleigh, who lasted long enough in the game to be sequestered in the jury house, didn’t see her man for two months after he was evicted.

But despite a two-month hiatus in their romance, Swaggy C Williams told Us Weekly he and Bayleigh had already talked about moving in together as soon as Big Brother wrapped. Swaggy C Williams proposed to Bayleigh during the live Big Brother 20 finale in September 2018.

The reality stars, who plan to tie the knot this fall, kicked off the New year by buying their first home together, per Reality TV World. In January, the couple shared photos of a bi-level style as they posed together with a “sold” sign on the front lawn. Swaggy took to Instagram to welcome fans to the “Swayleigh house,” which includes a man cave for him and a yoga studio for bride-to-be Bayleigh.

The new season of Big Brother premieres Tuesday, June 25 on CBS.