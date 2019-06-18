This Is How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Making Their Final Break From Prince William & Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their final break from the shadow of Prince William and Kate Middleton reported Page Six. The Royals, who initially came together as an awesome foursome to promote several causes, are making a permanent split.
The gossip outlet reported that Markle and Prince Harry are leaving the Royal Foundation, the charity they ran with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The official split will be announced on Wednesday reported Page Six. Reportedly the foundation will not be disbanded after the exit of Markle and Harry.
Page Six spoke to a royal source who claims that it is not an easy time at the foundation, citing “stress” ahead of the official split.
Despite this, Markle, Harry, and Middleton, along with Prince Charles’ wife Camilla Parker-Bowles all sat together in a royal carriage for Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour in early June. It was Markle’s first public appearance since the birth of her son with Prince Harry, Archie.
The sisters-in-law appeared friendly as they chatted while riding together towards Buckingham Palace. Continued rumors of a royal rift between the two appeared to dissipate at least during that public appearance. Both seemed at ease in one another’s presence, a throwback to what appeared to be happier times between the women when Markle first entered the sphere of the royal clan in 2017.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the resilience and spirit of rural and farming communities during a day of engagements in Cumbria yesterday. Their Royal Highnesses met members of the local rural community involved in farming, mountain rescue and wildlife conservation in the beautiful Lake District. The Duke and Duchess began their afternoon with a visit to the market town of Keswick where joined a celebration to recognise the contribution of individuals and local organisations in supporting communities and families across Cumbria. They met volunteers including those from the local mountain rescue service, community first responders, young people trained as mental health first aiders and other organisations that have benefitted from grants from the Cumbria Community Foundation. The Duke and Duchess visited a traditional fell sheep farm – Deepdale Hall Farm in Patterdale – where they met the Brown family who have been farming in the valley near Lake Ullswater since the 1950s. They joined the family and members of The Farmer Network for a kitchen table discussion before meeting some four-legged members of the team – their flock of Herdwick and Swaledale sheep. Finally, Their Royal Highnesses joined the Cumbria Wildlife Trust on a nature walk, learning more about conservation measures being undertaken with the Lake District National Park and enjoying some of the most beautiful views in Cumbria. ???? Press Association
Rumors of a rift began to emerge shortly after the marriage of Markle and Harry in May 2018,
The Daily Express reported that one of the staff members cited part of the reason for the fallout in their joint foundation work was that Prince William met his match in Markle, who is known for being as outspoken as he.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
William and Harry’s charitable initiative originally came together in 2009. Middleton joined the brothers in their work after she wed William in 2011. Markle joined the program in 2017.
William reportedly had reservations regarding his brother’s engagement to Markle, whom Harry knew for one year before sealing the deal in November 2017 with a ring containing a diamond sourced from Botswana and several of his mother Princess Diana’s heirloom stones. This set the stage for the struggles between the couples that were rumored to have followed.
The Duke of Sussex attends the ‘Our Planet’ premiere at the Natural History Museum with The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Cambridge, lending their joint support for the protection of our environment. As president of @africanparksnetwork, The Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world. Be it human wildlife conflict or natural disasters, these communities (park rangers, school children, families) are on the frontline of conservation and we must do more to help them as we also work to safeguard the animals and landscapes that are in critical danger. A few recent photos that look back on: Prince Harry’s long time commitment to this cause as well as a glimpse into the work he and The Duchess of Sussex did in 2017. Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Approximately 100 elephants are poached/killed every day for their ivory tusks. Using satellite technology allows conservationists to track their critical migratory patterns and to protect them and the local communities from human wildlife conflict. The elephant pictured was sedated for just 10 minutes before he was up and back with his herd. Tracking his movements has allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants and ensure heightened protection for these beautiful creatures moving forward. Photo credit: PA, Image 1
It was also rumored that Middleton and Markle disagreed over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, causing Middleton to break down over the argument reported InStyle Magazine. Kate reportedly brought her daughter Princess Charlotte to her dress fitting before Markle and Harry’s wedding day and left in tears over the disagreement.
That incident appeared to be the tipping point in the relationship of the four, who put on a united front throughout Markle and Harry’s engagement and a subsequent lavish royal wedding.
Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly celebrate the christening of their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in July. The child’s godparents have not yet been announced.