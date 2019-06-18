Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Insane Body In Skimpy Bikini Photo

Rosie's sharing a close-up look at her toned bikini body.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving fans a very close-up look at her seriously toned bikini body in a new photo posted to Instagram. The 32-year-old model and actress was proudly showing off her tan and a whole lot of skin while taking a trip on what appeared to be a luxury yacht during a vacation in Italy.

The stunning photo posted to her account on June 18 only showed off Rosie’s body as she cropped out her face to show off her perfectly toned torso in a floral dark yellow bikini. With her toned abs on full-display for the camera, Rosie gave her 9.6 million followers a look at a stunning and glamorous necklace draped around her neck with a large white jewel dangling down.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the star has been vacationing with her fiancé Jason Statham and their 1-year-old son Jack in the sunshine over the past few days.

Huntington-Whiteley has been spotted enjoying the sunshine in Italy on the Amalfi Coast and most definitely hasn’t been afraid to show off snaps from her luxury family vacation on social media.

Shortly after posting the latest photo of her amazing bikini body, the star revealed on her Instagram account that she was grabbing some lunch at the coast as she shared a photo of her view which included the stunning blue ocean and several beach umbrellas.

She’s also shared a number of other stunning bikini pictures over the past few days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the new mom was rocking a pretty skimpy black bikini as she lay on a boat while enjoying some time on the water.

Rosie’s no stranger to showing some skin in her swimwear, though.

The Inquisitr also reported that she even wowed fans last year by sharing a video of herself in a hot pink bikini while taking part in a swimwear photo shoot in November, just over a year after giving birth to her first child with her fiancé.

Rosie previously opened up about bouncing back after baby in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in which she confessed that she felt a lot of pressure to get back into shape after giving birth in June 2017.

“I feel different. Everything changes, it really does,” the star said of how she’s changed since becoming a mom.

“I think I feel for the first time a pressure for myself to feel good again in my skin. I’ve not had to go through that before,” Huntington-Whiteley told the outlet. “Having a baby does change [your body].”

“So I’m working really hard to get back to where I want to be and that’s, for me, a focus right now, as well as spending time with my amazing family,” she added during the January 2018 interview.