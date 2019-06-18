Sandra Bullock Gives Tear-Worthy Tribute To Kids During ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Win For ‘Bird Box’

At this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sandra Bullock won big for her role in the hit Netflix film, Bird Box. The actress took home the award for “Best Frightened Performance” and during her acceptance speech, she didn’t make things about her — she made it all about her two children, 9-year-old Louis and 7-year-old Laila. As fans know, Bullock adopted the two children and has always put them first in everything she does.

According to Us Weekly, the majority of Bullock’s acceptance speech centered around her two kiddos, whom she obviously adores. To begin the speech, Sandra says that she explained to the two kids that she made the movie for them, proving that there’s nothing that she wouldn’t ever do for them. Adding that the kids won’t be able to see the horror film until they’re 21-years-old, she wanted them to know that it was done with them in mind.

“I wanted you to see what a family looks like. Sometimes you are born into a family and sometimes you need to go find it. Sometimes it finds you. No matter how it comes together, when it does, family is what you fight for, family is what you protect.”

“You are my first thought in the morning,” she continued. “You are my last thought at night. I was put on this Earth to protect you. You are my world. I love you so much, and I will move mountains to make sure that you are safe.”

During the touching speech, Bullock also thanked MTV for allowing her to bring her son to the star-studded event, where he was able to meet real superheroes like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith. She said that she’s sure he would notice that like his mother, all of the people that she mentioned were women.

And though she seems to be doing very well right now, last year was a rough one for the mother-of-two. As The Inquisitr shared, Bullock suffered not one but three losses in just a short time. The actress’s father, John W. Bullock, passed away and so did her two beloved dogs, all in the span of just a few short weeks. It took a while but eventually, Bullock opened up about the tough time that she, noting that the previous year made her realize that life happens whether or not you schedule it.

Bullock also shared that at first, she tried to hold it together and thought that she would be fine but her emotions ultimately got the best of her. Her kids found her crying in the bathtub and asked if she would be okay, to which she replied that she would be fine — but just needed some time for herself.